CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A staple for many U of I students and alumni is re-opening in their new location.

Officials with Kams Bar announced on Instagram they will open Wednesday night at 9 p.m. This will be opening night for their new location at First and Green Street.

Kams’ famous sign on their old building on Daniel Street. The sign was moved to their new building.

The bar had been on Daniel Street since 1975. They closed their doors during homecoming weekend in October 2019.