CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — You can expect to see even more wind farms soon.

There have been 50 of them opened in Illinois since 2003. A large wind farm just came this year to Douglas County, near Newman and Murdock. McLean County is expected to have four of them soon.

The federal Department of Energy says Illinois could make enough wind energy by 2030 to power the equivalent of 7.2 million average U.S. homes.