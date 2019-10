DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Northeast Community Fund will host an open house to showcase their new building.

Residents are invited and it is also a celebration for serving 50 years in the community and honoring leader Jerry Pelz and his dedication to the organization.

Since 1969 Northeast Community Fund has assisted families with the resources available.

Northeast Community Fund

October 6, 2 – 5 p.m.

839 North MLK Jr. Drive