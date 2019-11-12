Open house for Safe Routes project

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The village is trying to make the area around one school safer for students to get to school. They’re hosting an open house on the Northview Elementary School Safe Routes Project before the village board meeting Tuesday night. It’ll be from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m.

The meeting will give the community a chance to ask questions and get information about what areas will be impacted, how will traffic change, and how long the project will take.

The meeting will be at the Village Board Room.