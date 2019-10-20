Open house for rescue animal

DEWEY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Society for Hooved Animal Rescue and Emergency, SHARE, hosted their annual open house.

Participants were able to see and interact with rescue horses.

There was also live music along the way.

The fundraiser helps raise money for the organization’s operational costs.

There was also information about how to adopt or sponsor a horse.

Heide Fogal, SHARE Volunteer Coordinator, says they are always in need for more volunteers.

“If you’re sixteen and older, come on out and volunteer. Give me a call, I’ll set you up for orrientation, and we’ll get you going. We’ve got some horses that want you,” says Fogal.

There was plenty of events including draft horse rides, pony petting, and hay rides.