Open Hearts; COVID-19 memorial sitting at Champaign-Urbana public health district

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A traveling memorial is remembering the lives lost to COVID-19.

It’s called the open hearts COVID-19 memorial. The Unitarian Universalist church started it. The memorial has been traveling to different churches and organizations since January.

Now, it sits in front of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.

There are 159 hearts in the display, each heart represents a life lost to COVID in Champaign County.

“Every single heart out there is a person who had a life, they had a family, they had friends, many had coworkers, but the impact goes far, far deeper than the 159 individuals that have died of COVID,” Julie Pryde, public health administrator, said.

Some of those hearts have names on them. If you would like to have your loved ones name added, you can email, covid-memorial@uucuc.org.