CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Industry leaders brought the future of agriculture to Champaign Tuesday.

OnRamp Conference organizers want to highlight technology that will reinvent farming. Startups from around the world applied to pitch their ideas – and dozens of businesses and investors showed up to the State Farm Center hoping to build relationships.

“More than anything, they want customers. OnRamp was really designed to help early stage startups get access to high level decision makers at these corporations. These include companies like John Deere, AGCO and Agri-Fab, in addition to investors as well,” Gener8tor co-founder and OnRamp organizer Troy Vosseller said.

Vosseller said the startups do all kinds of innovative work, like carbon capture, developing hybrid seeds and regenerative agriculture. He said he was excited to bring the conference to Champaign for the first time this year.