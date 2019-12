ILLINOIS — Tuesday is the last day to register online if you plan to vote in the 2016 Primary Election. It’s for those who aren’t already registered.

But, if you miss the deadline, you can do it in person at an early voting site in your area. You can even do it on Election Day.

It’s the first year 17-year olds in the state can register and vote in the primary if they turn 18 by the General Election on November 8.

For more information, click here.