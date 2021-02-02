Online callback service to help with scheduling appointments at Champaign County COVID-19 vaccination clinic

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle officials said they have launched a new online callback feature to help with the high amount of calls for one COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

They said there have been a lot of people reporting issues with getting through on phone lines. Now, they can use the online option and not wait on the phone.

The online service is for eligible individuals who would like to schedule an appointment for the Champaign County clinic at Kohl’s Plaza. You need to go online and provide your information for faster scheduling service.

“We still have plenty of appointments for essential workers so we want to encourage them to keep trying to get scheduled,” officials said.