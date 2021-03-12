One year later- liquor sales still have increased since pandemic

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) —

If you have been buying or drinking more alcohol this past year — you’re not alone. The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted liquor stores in a positive way.

The only problem was the demand was high, that it was hard to keep the supply because of Covid shipping delays. One liquor store says their stores in Champaign and Decatur have seen 15 to 20 percent increases, but their store on campus had not seen an increase because not as many students are at school.

“Because not everybody is back on campus this year, everything is still online pretty much,” Owner of Illini Pantry, Prince Ghahm said.

“There’s an increase, but its hard to get all the stuff from the sellers,” Bipan Benrpal, manager of OneStop Food and Liquors, said.

They said with people working from home or when bars were closed, they noticed people coming in more to buy liquor.