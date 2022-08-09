SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of a Springfield triple homicide.

According to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, Bryant Williams, Keyara Gant, and Savante English were shot at a house near the corner of South 10th Street and East Oberlin Avenue on August 9th, 2021. All were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three suspects have been charged for their involvement in the triple homicide.

The first two suspects, Joseph Hemborough and Kelton Galmore, were arrested February 23rd. The third, Larry McClain Jr. was arrested the next week.

A grand jury indicted all three suspects with 9 counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery, armed violence, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Additionally, Hemborough was indicted for delivery of a controlled substance and one count of obstructing justice. Galmore was indicted on possession of a firearm by a street gang member. McClain Jr. was indicted on possession of a firearm by a street gang member and two counts of obstructing justice.

According to court records, the trials have been delayed multiple times due to the Sangamon County state’s attorney office entering new evidence. All three suspects have pleaded not guilty.