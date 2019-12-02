One year after tornado hit city some still recovering

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– Last year a tornado ripped through destroying homes and damaging everything in its way. “It’s just unbelievable. We just couldn’t believe what we had seen,” said Stephanie Goodrich. Mickey Emerson says her home has 27,000 dollars worth of damages. “The whole wall has just come off. It’s all bowed out,” said Emerson, “We lost windows and a friend of mine came and boarded it up.”

Because of hassles with insurance, she hasn’t been able to afford repairs. “We’ve put plastic over the windows inside to keep the warmth in and the cold out,” said Emerson, “But I do have a warm bed to sleep in.”

When the tornado hit in 2018, it completely destroyed 33 homes, and damaged more than 700 others. Stephanie Goodrich says the repairs took most of the year. They just fixed everything in October. “It knocked the whole front porch down. We had damage to the roof,” said Goodrich. Now they’re doing better. “It was a slow process but we managed through it,” said Goodrich. Although volunteers and donors have given time and thousands of dollars to help those who lost so much, there are still dozens of others like Mickey Emerson still waiting for help.