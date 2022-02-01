One Winter Night still on track with changes

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — C-U at Home is still planning to hold its One Winter Night event this Friday, but is making changes due to the weather.

With heavy snowfall on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by extremely cold temperatures on Friday and Saturday, box-dwellings will be placed together in the parking lot north of The Venue CU, which will serve as the event headquarters, instead of spread throughout downtown. C-U at Home said this adjustment will give participants better access to warming and the night’s other activities.

“We want to offer our participants a ‘perspective-changing’ experience but we also want to ensure the safety of all involved. One thing we wanted to do was to get everyone closer to our event headquarters so we can more closely monitor everybody and make sure our participants and volunteers are staying safe” explained Rob Dalhaus, Community Outreach and Development Director for C-U at Home. “We utilized this ‘parking lot’ experience concept up last year so we are prepared to pivot and utilize it again this year. We will continue to monitor the weather patterns and inform all parties if further safety measures need to be taken.”

Another update to this year’s event is the postponement of Friday’s planned drive thru donation station in the WCIA backlot. That event will instead happen on Thursday, Feb. 10 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. C-U at Home is looking to raise $500,000 from One Winter Night.