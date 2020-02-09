One Winter Night raises awareness for homelessness

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — While there may have been snow on the ground, one group was sleeping outside.

C-U at Home hosted the ninth annual One Winter Night in downtown Champaign.

The purpose is to raise awareness and funds to help the homeless in the community.

Community members and leaders spent the entire night outside in a refrigerator box. This is to give participants a small snapshot of what homeless people experience every night.

“It got a little cold, It snowed. It started snowing at like, seven, which was a little unexpected. The box kept it somewhat warm. I know a few people braved it, and didn’t use a box. I couldn’t imagine having to do that every single night, not being able to having a place to stay,” says Chris Branson, who was a Box Dweller.

They had a goal to raise $350,000 and raised $310,033.18.