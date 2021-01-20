One Winter Night fundraiser to help homeless

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Spending a night out in the cold is something the homeless do every winter night. But people are spending One Winter Night in boxes for charity and to get a brief experience of what the homeless go through.

CU at Home’s annual event will put participants through a homeless simulation. It is also the organization’s largest fundraiser.

For the last nine years, people set up in cardboard boxes throughout downtown Champaign, but not this year because of the no special event permits from the pandemic. Instead, they have turned to local businesses and churches to use their parking lots for the evening.

“We basically just spread out of box dwellers so that we have plenty of space between folks so we don’t have a large group congregating all in one area, and that’s one of the biggest changes that we’ve made this year,” said Rob Dalhaus III, CU at Home executive director.

WCIA is among those businesses and we will have box dwellers in our back parking lot on February 5. We’ll also collect donations throughout the day for CU at Home.