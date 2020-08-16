One Week Boutique opens for limited days

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A consignment shop has open this weekend at the Champaign Park District’s Leonard Recreation Center.

Aisles of toys, clothes, books, and baby items lined up for families in the C-U area. One Week Boutique is Central Illinois’ largest children’s consignment sale.

With over 40,000 items to choose from, families can buy gently used items at a discounted price, This event is held twice each year.

“The public can come in and purchase these items at a greatly reduced price, so it’s kind of a benefit to the community so they can get the things that they need for their children and families at a reduced price,” says One Week Boutique Employee Kendra Bristow.

Owner of One Week Boutique Kristy Carlson is a mom of three. She shares why this event is important to her and the community.

“So many people use this opportunity to make money and then also get everything that they need for their kids without having to spend a lot of money and that’s really important during this strange time that were living in,” says Carlson.

Families can also sell baby-related items at a price of their choice. Any items that go unsold, get returned back to the family that donated the item or they get donated to a local charity.

Carlson says they are restricting capacity this year to 75 guests at a time, but they have had over 1,500 customers already this weekend. Customers must also wear a mask upon entering the building.

“It’s kind of turned into a really relaxed shopping experience for our shoppers,” says Carlson.

The last day for the shop is August 17. Most items will be half off.