One village filed paperwork too late causing a huge tax increase for property owners

Fisher, Ill. (WCIA) —

“We don’t know what we can actually do at this point,” Cassandra Johnson, Champaign County Treasurer and Collector, said.

The Champaign County Treasurer and Collector has a big mess to clean up, all because one village failed to file paperwork on time.

Around 900 people in Fisher may have to pay significantly more in property taxes. The village of Fisher missed the deadline to file some necessary paperwork.

Now, property owners have to pay way more than they normally would in real estate taxes. The county treasurer and collector said the tax rate increased from around 7% to 10%.

The village mayor wouldn’t speak with us on camera, but put out a statement saying some paperwork should have been filed by the village to the county and wasn’t. The village and county are working together to fix the issue.

“At this point we’re reacting and trying to fix the problem and hopefully make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Johnson said.

She is working with the village, the Champaign County Clerk, and IT to find solutions to the problem. They hope people won’t have to pay the increase, but they can’t make any guarantees.

Fisher is having a special meeting on Sunday at 1 p.m.