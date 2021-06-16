One special virtual event showcases artist and his work, which highlights black liberation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A special virtual event took place tonight, showcasing one artist and his work that highlights black liberation.

The University YMCA hosted “Remembering Juneteenth and Exploring the Afrofuture.” Stacey Robinson was the speaker.

He’s an assistant professor of graphic design at the U of I.

He showed his work, and talked about the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion.

He says his inspiration keeps him up at night, and he hopes to create pieces that even a child would be able to understand.

“I see the connections to our freedom from the culture that we’ve created and the culture that we’ve brought over across the middle passage,” said Robinson. “I see it so clearly. I cannot sleep if I don’t make it.”

This event comes in light of Illinois establishing Juneteenth as a state holiday. Congress has passed legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. That now goes to the president.