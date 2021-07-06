One shot while driving on I-74

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police is investigating an expressway shooting Tuesday afternoon in Urbana.

It happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday on eastbound I-74 at Lincoln Avenue.

Troopers say they responded to an area hospital after a person arrived at the medical center with a gunshot wound.

Investigators say the victim told them he was shot while driving east on I-74 at Lincoln Avenue.

Police say the victim — a 22-year-old Rantoul man — is expected to survive.

Detectives say they are still in the early stages of their investigation. No further information was immediately available.

