One seriously hurt in motorcycle crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 47-year-old Decatur man is fighting for his life after his motorcycle wrecked into a car Thursday morning.

A press release from the Decatur Police Department says officers responded to the collision before 8 a.m. at West Pershing Road and North University Avenue.

Police say the motorcyclist was heading west on Pershing Road when it hit an SUV going south on North University Avenue. Officers say the man was taken to a local hospital and was later airlifted to an area hospital.

The release says the man may not survive his injuries. It adds he was not wearing a helmet.

Investigators add a 37-year-old Decatur woman was driving the SUV, and she was hurt in the crash. She is expected to survive.

DPD says westbound traffic on Pershing Road starting at Oakland is shut down. No further information was immediately available Thursday morning.