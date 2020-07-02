Teenager sent to hospital after shooting

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot Wednesday night.

Police were originally called out to the intersection of Fourth Street and Bradley for a reported shooting. They found a shooting scene nearby at the intersection of Eureka and Walnut Streets.

They said a 17 year old was driving near Beardsley Park when he was shot by people in a small, red SUV. He then drove to Fourth and Bradley where they shot at him again before driving off.

The teenager was driven to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police are asking anyone or any businesses with exterior surveillance camera systems to contact them, as well as anyone who may have any information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.