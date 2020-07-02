Teenager sent to hospital after shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot Wednesday night.

Police were originally called out to the intersection of Fourth Street and Bradley for a reported shooting. They found a shooting scene nearby at the intersection of Eureka and Walnut Streets.

They said a 17 year old was driving near Beardsley Park when he was shot by people in a small, red SUV. He then drove to Fourth and Bradley where they shot at him again before driving off.

The teenager was driven to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police are asking anyone or any businesses with exterior surveillance camera systems to contact them, as well as anyone who may have any information.