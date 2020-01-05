One pet dead after fire

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — One pet is dead after a fire that happened Sunday morning, around 10:30 a.m.

Rantoul, Thomasboro, and Gifford Fire Departments responded to a residence located at 1105 Fairlawn Drive.

They say the fire started in the kitchen and spread inside the attic.

No one was inside the home, except two pets. One did not make it.

The road is currently being blocked off.

No word on if the building is a total loss.

Responders are still investigating the cause of the fire.

They say this is the third fire to happened since the start of 2020.