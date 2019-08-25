One person’s trash is another’s bargain

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — People stormed the U of I stock pavilion to pick up some deals, and some new furniture.

The University YMCA’s 18th annual “Dump and Run” opened its doors at 8 a.m. Saturday.

All day long, people could peruse couches, chairs, desks, lamps, pictures, appliances…you name it.

Organizers say it’s a win-win.

People can get essentials for cheap, and the stuff goes to a new home…instead of to a landfill.

“It is open to anybody. Anyone that has things that they don’t want anymore that are perfectly good..whether they’re in great condition or bad condition, they can bring them to us. Or we can pick it up from them and then we will re-purpose it. And it’s a great opportunity for students in the community to get great bargains and good deals,” said Marc Alexander, with the University YMCA.

The Dump and Run continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.