URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said one person was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday afternoon between a car and a truck.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. near South Dodson Drive and East Elm Street. Deputies said the driver of the car veered off the lane and slammed into the parked truck. They are not sure what caused the driver to leave the lane.

The person taken to the hospital was responsive but their condition is unknown.