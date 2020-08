SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said one person was taken to the hospital after a 2-car crash that happened Monday night.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at Sangamon Avenue and North Dirksen Parkway. Police stated it was a T-bone crash. One car was knocked onto its side. The person in that car had to be rescued. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers said the person in the other car was okay.