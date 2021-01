MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was taken to the hospital after a single-car crash Friday on I-57.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 12:15 p.m. on I-57 near the Mattoon/Lakeland Exit. They said the car went off of the road, hit a guardrail and overturned. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to troopers.

Officers said there is no further information available at this time.