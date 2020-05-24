One person shot in neck after early morning shooting

Breaking News
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say they are investigating after an early Sunday morning shooting.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. on Columbus Street.

When officers arrived on scene they located a 30 year old Danville man with a gunshot wound to the neck. 

Witnesses on scene told police they noticed a male suspect at the time of the shooting.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Anyone who has information regarding this crime is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250.  Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS

