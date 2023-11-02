CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person is recovering in the hospital after State Police said they were seriously hurt in a Christian County crash Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 10:35 p.m. on Illinois Route 48. Officials said two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision: a Ford Mustang and a semi-truck. The truck driver was not hurt but the Mustang driver needed to be airlifted from the scene. There is no update on their condition.

The investigation determined that the Mustang was driving southwest on Route 48 and the semi was driving northeast. For unknown reasons, officials said, the Mustang crossed the center line and the vehicles collided head-on.

Route 48 was shut down for the remainder of Wednesday and into Thursday morning as emergency personnel and investigators responded to the scene. The road reopened at 6:30 a.m.