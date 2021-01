DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — One person died in an early morning house fire.

It happened in the 400 block of North 35th Street just after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

When firefighters arrived there was one person inside the home.

Two firefighters were hurt in the fire.

Witnesses say flames were coming from the garage and near the rear of the house.

No cause at this time.

It is under investigation.