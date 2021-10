MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) – One person is dead after a car crash Saturday. It happened on Interstate 74 east bound at mile marker 169. That’s near the Mahomet exit.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened when one semi-truck pulled off on the side of the road, tried to merge back into traffic, while another semi-truck was in the right lane, That truck couldn’t get over.

The second truck hit the back of the semi attempting to merge back in.

The driver of that truck died at the scene.