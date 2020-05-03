One person killed in plane crash

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (KTVI) — The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating a fatal plane crash near the Zelmer Memorial Airpark just outside of Palmyra. The incident happened Saturday just after 4 p.m. in a field about a half-mile south of the airport.

Authorities say the only person in the plane, a single engine 2-seat 1996 Yakovlev Yak-52, was 61-year-old Timothy Nelson of Carlinville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is schedule for Monday, May 4 by the Macoupin County Coroner’s Office.