One person is dead after a shooting in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign police said one person is dead after a shooting Saturday night.

It happened on Holly Hill Dr. just before 4 p.m. That’s off of Garden Hills drive. When officers got on scene, they found a man with a gun shot to the chest.

Police said he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A preliminary investigation shows a group of people gathered by an abandoned house. They then moved to the back yard when the shooting started.

Police said the suspects ran from the area before police arrived. The victim was located by officers inside the abandoned home.

Champaign Police ask anyone who has additional information to contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.