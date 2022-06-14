DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was transported to the hospital after a fire that displaced two residents from an apartment complex in Decatur early Tuesday morning.

The fire occurred on the eight floor of the building, which is located near the corner of West Wood and South Church Street.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at around 3:20 a.m. and they cleared the scene at 5:47 a.m.

Officials believe the fire was caused by a discarded cigarette that set a reclining chair on fire.

All of the other remaining occupants of the fire were able to return to their apartments.