One person hurt in two-car crash

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — First responders were called to the scene of a two-car crash Thursday night.

Police said it happened around 6 p.m. near East University Avenue and Guardian Drive. Officers said a black Jeep was eastbound on University. As a red Ford Fusion was coming off of 150 and turning left onto University, officers said the Jeep disobeyed the red light and collided with the car. The Jeep flipped onto its top.

Officers said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was ticketed for not obeying the light.