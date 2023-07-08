CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department said one person has minor injuries after a Saturday morning fire.

It happened at an apartment complex near Kauffman Lake at Springfield Avenue and Ginger Bend Drive.

The department said it started just before 10 a.m. When they got there, they found smoke coming from a first-floor apartment. The fire was upgraded to a second-alarm fire, but stayed contained in one unit.

That unit and the one above it have minor smoke damage. Fire officials are investigating what could’ve started it.