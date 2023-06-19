CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was sent to the hospital Sunday afternoon when two vehicles crashed on northbound I-57 in Champaign County.

Illinois State Police officials said the crash happened at 2:49 p.m. near the exit to County Road 1100N in Savoy. The first vehicle, a pickup truck towing an RV trailer, was traveling northbound in the right lane while the second vehicle, a truck tractor semi-trailer, was traveling northbound in the left lane.

Officials said the semi-truck passed the pickup and RV and the driver of the pickup lost control, sideswiping the semi-truck. The pickup driver overcorrected after the initial collision, which caused the pickup and RV trailer to roll.

The passenger in the pickup was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, officials said. All other occupants involved refused medical treatment on the scene.

State police said the northbound lanes of I-57 were shut down for almost two hours, reopening at approximately 4:44 pm.