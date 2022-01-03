One person displaced in house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was displaced, but no one was hurt in a Springfield house fire on Sunday.



Fire Chief Brandon Blough said crews were called to the 1500 block of South 16th Street at around 11 p.m. Sunday. The first arriving fire truck found the house fully engulfed in flames. Blough said firefighters first attacked the flames from the outside and “knocked down a good portion of the fire.” Crews entered the home to search for people, although Blough said the resident was outside by the time first responders got there. Eventually, deteriorating conditions caused crews to leave the home and resume fighting the fire from the outside.



The cause of the fire is under investigation. Blough pegged the damages at $40,000. “While it is usually the decision of the homeowner and/or the insurance carrier, I believe the structure will need to be razed,” the chief said.