CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A person is displaced after a fire in their home, which firefighters said started from cooking.

Around 9:45 p.m., the Champaign Fire Department arrived at a home at 1707 Carolyn Drive and put out a fire primarily contained in the kitchen.

Once firefighters were on the scene, they reported smoke coming from the front of the home. The fire crew deployed one hose line to put the fire out quickly.

Officials said the cause of the fire was accidental. No one was hurt.

The Champaign Fire Department wants to remind everyone to maintain working smoke alarms and to have a home escape plan.