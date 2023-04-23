CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Fire Department released a statement that one person was displaced following a fire Sunday morning.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. when crews were dispatched to 1001 Douglas Dr. for a report of a structure fire. The fire department said crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from the attached garage and house while on the scene.

Officials said the fire started in the garage area and spread to the connected house. They said the structure sustained heavy fire, smoke, and water damage. The fire also melted the siding to one neighbor’s house and another’s garage.

No one was home at the time of the fire. One resident was displaced due to the extent of the damage and is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Crews stayed on the scene until around 10 a.m. They continue to investigate the situation.

No one was hurt.