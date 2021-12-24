One person dead in Decatur after shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – A 31-year-old is dead after a shooting in Decatur.

Deactur Police said in a news release they were called to the 500 block of S. Church St. Friday around 1:25 in the afternoon. That’s when they found a Decatur man with several injuries from gunshots.

They said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Decatur Police said no arrests have been made, and they are still investigating.

If anyone has any information, you’re asked to call the Decatur Police Department at 217-424-2711. Or call Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.