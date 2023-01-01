DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Fire Chief Aaron Marcott said one person is dead following a fire on Friday night.

Crews received a report of heavy black smoke coming from a building on the 800 block of N. Vermilion St. When crews arrived on the scene, they began extinguishing the fire.

The fire department said the fire extended into the roof area and inside the building. While conducting their search inside the building, crews found a victim who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Early property damage estimates $30,000.00 for the structure and $10,000.00 for the contents inside the building.

Crews removed a dog from the fire. It was then given to Vermilion County Animal Control. A second dog remains unaccounted for. Crews remained on scene until 10:42 pm.

The Danville Fire Department is investigating the fire alongside the State Fire Marshal and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time because the investigation is ongoing.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.