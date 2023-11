TOLEDO, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person has died and another was injured following the collapse of a grain bin at a Toledo farm Thursday.

According to the Cumberland County Coroner Steve Sherwood, Roger Swim, 64, of Greenup Illinois died as a result of the incident at Ervin Farms in Toledo.

The incident reportedly happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Sherwood said one other person was injured in the incident, but called the injuries minor.