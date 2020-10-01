One person arrested, two others wanted in connection to shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said one person was arrested and two others are wanted in connection to a Labor Day shooting.

In a news release, officers said 23-year-old Amari Buchanon was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm/occupied vehicle and other gun charges. Buchanon was arrested September 21 during a traffic stop on Fairway Drive.

Mugshot courtesy of Bloomington Police

Additionally, police are searching for two other suspects. Police said 23-year-old James “Smooda” Fields is wanted for aggravated discharge of a firearm/occupied, unlawful use of weapons and other gun charges. Byron Gardner, Jr., 24, is also wanted for aggravated discharge of a firearm/occupied vehicle and aggravated unlawful use of weapons.

These men are considered to be armed and dangerous. Officers ask that you do not approach them.

If you have any information on their location, call Detective Tom Rena at (309) 434-2587. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (309) 828-1111. If your tip leads to an arrest and indictment, you could receive up to $1,000.