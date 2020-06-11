One person arrested after a car was hijacked at gunpoint

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – A man was arrested after a car was hijacked at gunpoint near Orchard Street late Wednesday night.

It was later seen at Bradley Avenue and Hedge Road in Champaign. That’s when officers say the chase started. We couldn’t confirm how long the chase went on but officers did say it ended near Ohio street and Busey Avenue in Urbana.

The car then hit one of Champaign County Sheriff’s squad car. Urbana police are handling the hijacking, Sheriff’s department is handling the chase and the State police are investigating the crash.

No other details are available at this point but we will keep you updated as we learn more.