One person airlifted after crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said one person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash.

They said it happened Thursday shortly after 3 p.m. on Interstate 55 at Milepost 80, near the Pawnee exit. Two commercial motor vehicles were traveling northbound on I-55 when one of the vehicles rear-ended the other.

The driver of the vehicle that rear-ended the other was airlifted with serious injuries. There is no word on their current status. The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.

While the left northbound lane is open in that location, troopers said other lane closures are expected for the next couple hours.