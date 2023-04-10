SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Ken Leonard recorded more wins during his 46-year career than any other high school football coach in state history. He coached at Sacred Heart-Griffin for 39 of those years.

“I grew up being an athlete,” Leonard said. “I played college football … I always knew I wanted to be a coach and mentor, teacher.”

In December 2019, Leonard went to Australia to visit his brother. On the way back home, he landed in Dallas in January 2020.

“I noticed that I had lost my ring because I had it on in the airplane and it must have came off,” Leonard said.

It wasn’t just any ring – it was his National Coach of the Year ring he won in 2006.

“That’s a tremendous honor and something you’d never think about, and it was all because of the success of our kids and our coaches and everything, and so it meant a lot, it was a nice honor,” Leonard said.

Leonard’s ring has been missing for three years, but a few days ago, it was found.

“The first thing I did was post it on a local Dallas group just so they could spread the word,” Cindy Flores, who found the ring, said. “And I didn’t have any luck there until I started Googling.”

Flores said she found the ring inside the elevator of a mall in Texas.

“It was special to somebody, so I did want to reunite them to the ring,” Flores said.

She tried reaching out to Leonard and his wife on Facebook. Eventually, she posted about the ring on the Springfield group page.

“Within like 10 minutes, they found him,” Flores said.

Leonard got a text from one of the players he coached telling him about the ring. They reached out to Flores on Facebook.

“I can’t say enough about her,” Leonard said. “She’s just a good samaritan, just a good person.”

Leonard will soon be reunited with the ring. Flores said she put it in the mail and he should get the ring later this week.