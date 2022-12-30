CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people are eagerly awaiting a new restaurant with two locations in the same city. Champaign is soon to be home to not one, but two Raising Cane’s.

One of them is going to be at the old Applebee’s location on north Prospect. The other is going to in the center of Campustown on green street — and it’s nearly complete.

“First time I had it, it was amazing. The sauce was great, chicken was great. So, now I’m just excited that it’s finally coming to campus,” said Manuel Burgos.

The opening date for the Campustown location is February.

“I definitely want to try it once and see how that goes. If it’s good, I mean I work down the street, so I think I can make it a regular,” said Myles Cobb.

The Prospect location is set for a June opening.