One month later Gibson City is still recovering

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – Fans in the Gibson City Dairy Queen are still running, but this time it’s for a different reason.

“Start fixing the equipment, the freezer, cooler, and the restroom. We needed a whole new restroom,” Paul Patel, the owner of the Dairy Queen, said.

It’s been 1 month since the store and city was flooded with feet of water. Now people, including Patel, are still picking up the pieces.

“Hard to believe it’s been almost a month. We prioritized opening the store back up,” he said.

That’s what they did. Just a few weeks later, they had 1 ice cream machine working and opened the drive through.

“Right now, it’s just the busy season. So, we had to open as soon as possible because winter time is really slow for us,” he said.

Patel said nothing could have been done without people in the community backing him. People like Jodi Link with the American Legion Post 568. When the flooding happened, the legion opened up and helped people in need, and then they did it again when the wind storm blew through.

“It’s been pretty busy in Gibson City,” Link said.

Patel and Link said, even through the pain and destruction, it’s not the material things that make Gibson City what it is. It’s the people and hearts of those helping that make it.

“It’s neighbors helping neighbors, you know, they were hurt, but they help each other. You’re gonna make me cry. It’s overwhelming how this community comes together when there’s something,” Link said. “I’ve never lived in a better community. I couldn’t imagine living anywhere else.”

There are still ways to help the people living in Gibson City, and get help if you need it. You can find more information on the Gibson Area House Rehab Foundation Facebook page, or at the American Legion in town.