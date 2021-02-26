One month after murder: Neighbors adding security measures, no arrests

HAMMOND, Ill. (WCIA) — Today marks one month since Michael Brown was shot to death. The 64-year-old was found dead in his home in Hammond. That’s in Piatt County on Route 36. State police are still looking for the person who pulled the trigger.

Brown’s murder comes after a summer where there were issues with vehicle break-ins in Hammond. People living there are still in shock these crimes are happening in their community.

“It was a really eerie feeling because that type of thing doesn’t happen here,” said neighbor Tim Flavin. The entire village of Hammond is still dealing with the impact of losing Michael Brown. Flavin lives right next door to Brown’s C Street home, where he was found shot to death a month ago.

“State police knocked on our door a little after 6 a.m. that day. We looked down and saw what was down there, and it was… ‘What happened?’” Flavin said.

Linda Cain lives across the street. She was also home that morning.

“Total shock. The first thing that happened was I was basically awakened by someone knocking very hard on this porch door, and it was the state police. And it wasn’t even light outside yet,” she said.

Both neighbors, echo the same praise when remembering the 64-year-old.

“He was a great guy, and for that to happen, is just… it’s just unbelievable, and we can’t seem to get past that unbelievable stage yet,” Flavin said.

“This is just a terrible loss. He was a board member. He was a veteran. He was just an all-around good guy,” Cain explained.

Those memories are all neighbors have left of Brown now, and they say his killing has changed the Village of Hammond, leaving people more on edge.

“Now I’ve noticed more security cameras,” said Flavin. “There’s more of a security presence. An individual security presence. I’ve seen people get signs in their yards.”

“I think you’re going to see more people putting up security systems and that type of thing,” Cain said.

Until someone is arrested for Brown’s death, they fear this feeling of unease will stay.

“I really do not feel like this precious little community that I’ve lived in for oh so very long, will ever really begin to relax until this thing is wrapped up,” said Flavin.

There is a neighborhood watch group for Hammond. It started last summer. Neighbors we talked to today say people have been using it a lot, especially since Brown’s death.

Investigators are looking into a connection between Brown’s death and a series of vehicle break-ins and thefts that same morning. A group of at least three suspects started in Moultrie County and are connected to vehicle thefts and break-ins in Macon and Logan counties as well. No one has been arrested.