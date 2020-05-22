One man sent to hospital after fight; four arrested

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said four men were arrested after a fight Thursday night at Taylorville Square.

Tayorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler said officers were called to the area around 9 p.m. When they got to there, they found a fight in progress with a man on the ground. Wheeler said the man had been hit in the head with a shovel. He had a large gash on the back on his head and was bleeding. Officers were able to secure the scene to treat the man. Wheeler said he was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition as of Friday.

The chief said a car had pulled up to the area and several subjects got out with hammers, shovels and other tools and started the fight with another group. He said this was the result of a previous altercation.

During the fight, one of the subjects, 20-year-old Trevor Durbin, was hit in the head with a hammer. He was one of four people arrested in connection to the fight.

Others arrested included 24-year-old Anthony Chavez, 19-year-old Alfred Compian and 23-year-old Steven Frost. All three were arrested on mob action charges. Durbin was arrested for aggravated battery.

Wheeler said while they have had fights in the past, this one stuck out because of the level of violence. He said he thinks the current COVID-19 pandemic and being confined more has caused an “uptick in violence” and law enforcement have to adapt to this and have proactive patrols to keep their communities safe.